Rain Sets Back Area Road Construction Progress

A wet fall season is pushing construction progress back on a handful of area roadways.

MnDOT says the weather has moved many projects originally slated to be complete this month back to November and December.

Highway 22 from Mankato to Mapleton will remain detoured through early November.

The Highway 83 roundabout at the intersection with Blue Earth County Road 12 also remains detoured until mid-November.

In St. Peter, more crew members and days of work have been added in hopes of finishing the Highway 99 bridge project this season. Weather permitting, the historic bridge preservation is set for early December.

Progress on Highway 4 in St. James is also being held up due to recent rain.