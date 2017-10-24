UPDATE: Quad/Graphics Waseca Location To Close By End Of Year

About 365 employees at a Waseca print manufacturing facility will be out of a job by the end of the year.

Quad/Graphics in Waseca announces it will close its doors for good at the end of this year.

Communications Manager Claire Ho says the decision is part of the company's ongoing strategy to strengthen its competitive position, and does not reflect the quality and performance of employees at the plant.

Ho says the work currently done at the Waseca plant will be consolidated to other locations nationwide.

Waseca Mayor Roy Srp says that while it hurts the community, there already may be interest in the facility.

Srp says, "I understand that big manufacturing facilities are hard to find, and we've already had a couple companies say they may be interested. I know the people of Waseca and while this is hard for our community, we are resilient and we will bounce back like we always do.

The company plans to help Waseca employees find new jobs, including those available at the other Quad Graphics locations which span the globe. The other Minnesota location is in Shakopee.

They have 57 plants worldwide.

A separation package will be offered to those employees who will not continue working for the company after the closure.

This includes severance pay and continuation of health care benefits.

Quad/Graphics took over for Brown Printing about 3 years ago.

