Police: Minnesota Mosque Burglary Not A Hate Crime

Police say there is no evidence of a hate crime in a recent burglary at the same Minnesota mosque that suffered a bomb attack just months ago.

Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance video showing two intruders wearing ape or monkey masks during the break-in at the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

Investigators are still compiling a complete list of what was taken Friday, but say the suspects definitely made off with a safe and money from collection jars. The burglars broke windows to gain entry.

There have been no arrests in the burglary or in the August bombing. The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the bombing.