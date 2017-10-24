KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Over One-Third of Minnesota Soybeans Harvested La

MIDDAY EXPERT: Over One-Third of Minnesota Soybeans Harvested Last Week

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Ag Expert Kent Thiesse joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with a crop update, as harvest continues. Thiesse talked about how the cooler temperatures and forecasted snow could impact progress in the field. He also spoke about current progress, and where the soybean harvest is at so far this year. 