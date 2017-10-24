THRIVE: Making Vegetables More Interesting

It's not unusual for kids and adults to think vegetables are boring and bland. However, Mankato Clinic registered dietician Erin Gonzalez said there are many ways to explore different flavors, starting with butter.

"Butter adds a lot of flavor to our vegetables and can encourage kids to eat them more as well," Gonzalez said. "So adding in a little bit of that butter can give it some flavor. It not only provides that flavor, but can it also provides satiety, which keeps us feeling a little more full."

The key is just to use it in moderation.

She said to also keep seasonings and spices on hand to give veggies some extra zing.

Another simple tip is to add a bit of lemon.

"I love using lemon with my vegetables," she said. "Especially with my broccoli. It just gives it this great zip."

She said it also pairs well with green beans, asparagus and zucchini.

Another fun way to get kids interested in their vegetables is by spiraling them to make veggie noodles.

Finally, just like the butter, she said a little cheese in moderation doesn't hurt either.

"There's no fear in putting a little shredded cheese on top of those veggies too and just giving it a little bit of that flavor and enticing kids just to try it a little bit more," she said.

