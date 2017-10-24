THRIVE: Making Vegetables More Interesting

Mankato Clinic registered dietician Erin Gonzalez said there are many ways to explore different flavors, starting with butter.
Pound Pro Laurie Thorstad says, "Pound is a fitness class that utilizes under used muscles."
Although we have a great supply of water here in America, a lot of people choose sodas, coffee or alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.
Why now is the time to get your flu shot to be prepared for the upcoming season.
The first and most important thing is to make sure you're staying active.
College is nothing short of an enormous transition for young adults.
Bullying is unwanted aggressive behavior that perceives power imbalance.
It’s the fastest growing water sport in Minnesota and it’s also a great workout! We head out onto the water to take a look at stand-up paddle boarding.
About 365 employees at a Waseca print manufacturing facility will have to find a new job by the end of the year.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
An Estherville woman is charged after allegedly assaulting employees at a McDonald's restaurant.
Four people are facing charges in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault last month.
A warrant is out for a Rochester man charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
