Harvest Still Behind Schedule

The harvest is still behind schedule, according to the latest crop report released Monday.

Drier conditions and warmer temperatures last week did mean farmers made progress in the fields.

80 percent of the soybean harvest is completed. The corn harvest is 14 percent complete.

Both of these numbers are below the 5-year average.

However, this week's weather could cause some concerns.

"Certainly as we look forward here toward the end of the week, we're talking about rain and potentially snow, which again could hurt harvest conditions," agriculture expert Kent Thiesse said.

Once harvest is finished, there is still field work to complete, which the weather could also affect.