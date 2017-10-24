The Bicycle Alliance Of Minnesota Offers Bicycle And Pedestrian Safety Curriculum

With 4,000 miles of paved trails, biking and walking is made easy to those in Minnesota.



"Walking and biking is a great way to get exercise. We all know that. But it's also a great way for us to use active transportation within our community," Michelle Kiefer, Safe Routes to School Program Manager says.

Which is why the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota encourages children of all ages to do so, but in a way that keeps them and the community safe.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety over 1800 motor vehicle crashes in 2015 involved a pedestrian or bicyclist.

Kiefer says education and outreach is the number one way to prevent these accidents from happening.

"How to signal their turns, how to ride with one hand, how to ride on the right of the road," Kiefer lists.

As part of Minnesota's Safe Routes to School Program teachers and community educators in Mankato had the chance to take on the student role, learning traffic rules, potential hazards and handling skills to present to their students.



"Things have changed quite a bit and it's good to know what the kids need to have when they come to school," Scott Carlson, Monroe Elementary Physical Education Specialist says.

In a series of drills both in and outside of the classroom.

"They get to experience what it is they're going to be teaching the kids and how the kids will be taught and having us there as their coach and bringing that learning environment to a successful place where they can take it back to their kids," Kiefer says.



To learn more about bicycle and pedestrian safety visit the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota's website.