MSU's First Inaugural Harvest Bowl Held Saturday

The undefeated MSU football team squares off against Winona State Saturday. But this weekend's contest will be more than your average ball game.



The Mavericks are hosting its first inaugural Harvest Bowl.

Athletic officials are partnering with Greater Mankato Growth in an effort to highlight the impact of agriculture both in the community and on campus.



"Ag has had a huge impact on the community as a whole and I think they're are more ag programs on campus than most people gather. So it's a good opportunity to highlight both of those things and kind of do something that other football programs have done well and really celebrate our local ag community," Greg Weis, MSU's Assistant Athletic Director says.



Harvest Bowl events begin at 11 am Saturday. The game begins at 1 pm.