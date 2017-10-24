Solace Apartments Break Ground

After four years of planning, the Solace Apartments broke ground today in Saint Peter.



Funding partners along with community partners lined up with shovels to mark the event.

The apartments will be located along North Sunrise Drive across the street from Benedictine Living.

The purpose of this new living facility is to help confront an issue that officials have seen throughout the community.



Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership CEO Rick Goodemann said "This project was put together starting four years ago and we were looking at really solving a problem. The problem really was coming about from people that had either criminal backgrounds or chemical dependency issues and were becoming homeless. It was very difficult to house, it was very difficult to find the services and provide the services that people needed to succeed."



The seven million dollar project will consist of 30 family units that will cost around $700.

The Solace Apartments are expected to begin leasing in July of 2018 and families are expected to move in the following month.

- KEYC 12