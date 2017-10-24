St. Clair Rolls In 1st Round 51-8, Will Host A-C/G-E On Saturday

In Class A Section 2, St. Clair took on JWP in a rematch that ended in a lopsided 32-point win for the Cyclones during the regular season.

It would be more of the same as the Cyclone defense stood tough all game, not allowing the Bulldogs to do anything.

St. Clair had similar success on offense as Mason Stenzel receives the toss and uses his defenders to bounce it outside and bolster his way inside the 10-yard line.

Junior fullback Owen Goebel would cap off the drive with this goal line score to put the Cyclones up 38-0.

JWP would not go down without a fight as Sam Eustice finds Dalton Klampe, who makes a defender miss to gain the first down.

However, it would be all St. Clair as junior Noah Schruin surpasses 1,000 yards on the season as his team goes on to win easily, 51-8.

They'll host #3 A-C/G-E on Saturday.

