Mankato Woman Accused of Bilking State for PCA Services

About 365 employees at a Waseca print manufacturing facility will have to find a new job by the end of the year.
Four people are facing charges in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault last month.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
A warrant is out for a Rochester man charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
Xcel Energy and ITC Midwest are planning to run power lines between substations in Mankato and Winnebago.
In class 2 AA, NRHEG hosted LSH, a team they defeated 24-10 two weeks ago.
An after school program at Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds Middle Schools is continuing to grow
Minnesota's Housing board of directors approved the project's funding Thursday.
