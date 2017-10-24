Mankato Woman Accused of Bilking State for PCA Services

A Mankato woman is charged in Nicollet County with welfare fraud related crimes.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Taylor Elizabeth Lawson worked as a Personal Care Assistant (PCA) for her minor sibling.

Authorities allege that Lawson fraudulently billed for hours in which she did not work.

Lawson faces one Charge of Medical Assistance Fraud – Attempt Theft Public Funds and one count of Theft.

--- KEYC News 12