West Wins Shootout with Bloomington Jefferson

The Mankato West Scarlets played host to Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday night in the first round of the Section 2AAAAA playoffs. The teams traded touchdowns for much of the first, with the Scarlets taking the 35-21 lead into the break. West has no trouble in the 2nd half, earning the 62-35 win over Bloomington Jefferson. The Scarlets travel to Chanhassen on Saturday to take on the Storm at 3PM in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals.