WEM Crushes LCWM 54-14

The second seeded Waterville - Elysian - Morristown Buccaneers jumped out to a huge first half lead against the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights Tuesday night, coming away with a 54-14 win to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Tyson Miska easily earned game of the night honors - 3 catches for 75 yards., and on the other side of the ball, returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns, and added another pick.
The Bucs will host the Bucs of Blue Earth Area on Saturday.
-- KEYC News 12
