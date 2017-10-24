WEM Crushes LCWM 54-14

The second seeded Waterville - Elysian - Morristown Buccaneers jumped out to a huge first half lead against the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights Tuesday night, coming away with a 54-14 win to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Tyson Miska easily earned game of the night honors - 3 catches for 75 yards., and on the other side of the ball, returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns, and added another pick.

The Bucs will host the Bucs of Blue Earth Area on Saturday.

-- KEYC News 12