Ellsworth Man Facing Pornography Charges In Nicollet County

A 19-year-old Ellsworth man is facing pornography charges in Nicollet County.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation after receiving complaints that Dallas Dakota Mitchell was soliciting juvenile females through the internet and chat rooms.

He is charged with using minors in pornographic work and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, both felonies.

He also faces a gross misdemeanor count of producing the material. Mitchell is currently being held in the Nicollet County Jail.