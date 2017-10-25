YWCA Mankato Awarded $10,000 Community Impact Grant

YWCA Mankato is awarded a $10,000 Community Impact Grant from New York Life.

The grant will support SURGE, a leadership program for area high school girls.

The 13-week program is designed to help girls understand their own ability to control their future through their strengths and positive thinking.

The Community Impact Grant program awards grants of up to $25,000 to local nonprofit organizations. Since the program launched in 2008, nearly 500 grants totaling over $6 million have been awarded across the country.