KEYC - Vikings' Forbath Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Vikings' Forbath Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Minnesota Vikings kicker Kai Forbath has been named NFC special teams player of the week after kicking six field goals in Sunday's victory over Baltimore.
     Forbath had a career-best 18 points in the Vikings' 24-16 victory. His six field goals included a 52-yarder and a 51-yarder.
     It's the second time in his career Forbath has won the award.