Minnesota Ranked 2nd Most Bicycle Friendly State

The results are in, and Minnesota is ranked the second most bicycle friendly state across the country.

Minnesota has held its ground in the top five since the League of American Bicyclists' ranking began in 2008.

MnDOT says Minnesota received its ranking in part due to securing funding for projects that align with the Statewide Bicycle System plan. Recent legislation also clarified the safe passing law with the double yellow line.

Minnesota has 21 bicycle friendly communities, including New Ulm and greater Mankato. The state also has 86 bicycle friendly businesses.

The state of Washington held the number 1 spot for most bicycle friendly.