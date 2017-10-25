MN Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund Awards Grant For New Park In Marshall

The city of Marshall will soon have a new park, thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund.

The group awarded a $50,000 grant to Southwest Health and Human Services to help the city build a park near areas utilized by community sporting events.

The award is part of the Legacy Fund's 52 weeks of giving campaign, with grants awarded to communities across the state.

The new park will be constructed near a soccer field and across the street from the Schwan Regional Amateur Sports Center Ballpark and the Red Baron arena.

Interactive signs will also be added to help residents navigate the space.