Pilgrim's Pride To Close Luverne Plant By Year's End

Pilgrim's Pride is closing a poultry processing plant in Luverne, idling 200 workers.

The company says it plans to shift production to nearby facilities and will close the plant Dec. 29. Pilgrim's Pride took over the plant in 2016 when it acquired GNP Co., including Gold'n Plump and Just Bare chicken lines, for $350 million.

The company says it will make an effort to relocate affected employees to other facilities.