GMG Endorses Mankato Area Public Schools Operating Levy Referendum

Greater Mankato Growth is offering its endorsement of the Mankato Area Public Schools’ November 7, 2017 operating levy referendum.

This endorsement was considered through Greater Mankato Growth’s Public Affairs Policy Process which included extensive review of the proposal by Greater Mankato Growth’s Public Affairs Steering Committee and a unanimous vote by the organization’s Board of Directors.

“Our members recognize that our community’s school system is a primary tool in economic development and a vital impetus to the overall growth of Greater Mankato. Passage of this referendum will enable our most valuable resource – our children – to continue to receive a quality education and assist our community in its efforts to produce, retain and attract the talented workforce necessary for the future success of businesses in our region,” said Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. President and CEO, Jonathan Zierdt.

The operating levy will increase from $784 dollars per student to $1,149.

The increase is still below statewide averages and would generate an additional $3.2 million a year for 10 years.

The operating funds will cover three areas, people, programs and day-to-day operations.

"With this vote on November 7th, what we're looking at is renewing that operating levy and adding $365 per student. Operating levy is exactly what it's says. It goes for the day to day operations. Which means the people in the district that we need to do what we do every day. Plus the programs. Also the mandates we have on those programs," says Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Sheri Allen.

The 2007 operating levy is expiring after the 2017-2018 school year. The vote will help secure funds for the 2018-2019 school year.

If approved, a property owner with a $200,000 home would pay an additional $130 per year.

In evaluating the school’s proposed operating referendum, Greater Mankato Growth considered a number of criteria.

Alignment with GMG’s Advocacy Criteria

To determine whether to lend its organizational support, Greater Mankato Growth evaluated the bond referendum using its four-part guideline that considers: 1) if the issue is consistent with Greater Mankato Growth’s mission; 2) if the action is worth the effort and resources; 3) if the issue is generally nonpartisan in nature; and 4) if the issue aligns with existing community visioning documents and strategic plans.

Need

Greater Mankato Growth found that the operating referendum is needed to help the community respond to three key challenges: 1) growth in school enrollment; 2) ensuring a quality workforce; and 3) a shortage in available talent.

Fiscal Responsibility

While no individual or business likes to pay additional taxes, the Mankato Area Public Schools have an excellent track record of stewardship when it comes to investing our tax dollars wisely. In our review of the school district’s proposal, Greater Mankato Growth found that the school district offers high performance at low cost, has a comparatively low operating levy, and has taken advantage of other opportunities to save taxpayers money.

