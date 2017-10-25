KEYC - Wrong-Way Driver Causes Head-On Crash On Interstate 94; 2 Killed

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A head-on collision on Interstate 94 in southeastern North Dakota has killed both drivers.
     The Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old Fargo man was driving the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. His car collided with an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 31-year-old Crane Lake, Minnesota, man, about 12 miles west of Valley City.
     Both drivers were pronounced dead at a Valley City hospital. A passenger in the pickup was treated there for minor injuries and released.