MIDDAY EXPERT: October Is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Sonja Willmert with Southern Minnesota Women of Worth joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about domestic violence awareness. Willmert spoke about how Southern Minnesota Women of Worth helps victims of domestic violence. She also is inviting the public to attend the Women of Worth Expo at the Blue Earth Area High School Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 