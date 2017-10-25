Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Breckenridge Shooting

A judge has sentenced a man convicted in a shooting in Breckenridge to seven years in prison.

Matthew Allard was convicted of assault, making threats and firing a gun, but acquitted of attempted murder. Allard was arrested at a mobile home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, after an extensive search by police following the shooting last December.

Court documents say Allard argued with Isaac Herrera at a Breckenridge home and fired two shots from a pistol, striking Herrera in the stomach.

Wilkin County Attorney Carl Thunem says Allard will begin his sentence at the St. Cloud prison.