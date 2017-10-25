Mankato Participating In National Drug Take Back

Gather up your unneeded prescriptions, because Mankato is taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

City staff will be in front of the Mankato Public Safety Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect the prescriptions so they're safely disposed of.

You can drive up and drop off any medication, prescription or non-prescription.

Not only does it help the environment, it also keeps the drugs from ending up in the wrong hands.

Mankato Dept. of Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel says, "With the opioid epidemic that is going on right now. We highly encourage, if you are done with these medications to please dispose of them properly, and we try to make this service as easy as possible."

Public Safety has collected over 28-hundred pounds of drugs last year and has just under 12-hundred pounds so far in 2017.

If you can't make it Saturday, the city also provides a self-serve drug disposal service year-round, 24 hours a day at the public safety center.