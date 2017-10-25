Teachable Donation Aids Hurricane Harvey Victims

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Taylor Elizabeth Lawson worked as a Personal Care Assistant (PCA) for her minor sibling.
A 19-year-old Ellsworth man is facing pornography charges in Nicollet County.
About 365 employees at a Waseca print manufacturing facility will have to find a new job by the end of the year.
A head-on collision on Interstate 94 in southeastern North Dakota has killed both drivers.
Duluth police say the severe burns suffered by a woman found on fire last week were self-inflicted.
In Class A Section 2, St. Clair took on JWP in a rematch that ended in a lopsided 32-point win for the Cyclones during the regular season.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
Four people are facing charges in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault last month.
