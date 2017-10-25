High School Students Learn About Construction Careers

High school students spent Monday and Tuesday learning about potential careers in construction.

Construct Tomorrow took place at the Verizon Center. More than 950 students from around 25 high schools attended this year's program.

Students were able to get a hands-on look at different building trades.

The purpose is to show students jobs that are in high-demand across the country.

"I hope some of these kids will someday contact some of these trades, even if they got a little inkling of getting in construction," Stacey Karels, President of Mankato Building Trades, said.

When the day's over, the program then helps students with resources for future apprenticeships.