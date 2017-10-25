Safety Day Program Teaches Employees About Business Safety

The Minnesota Safety Council held the Southern Regional Safety Day program to educate employees and employers on business safety.

The program was held in Courtyard Mankato's event center. Safety Day provided breakfast, interactive sessions, pamphlets and a chance to speak with vendors.

President of the Minnesota Safety Council Paul Aasen said there are several resources for Southern Minnesota employers seeking tools for business safety.

"There's organizations like the Safety Council, Minnesota OSHA.all of which have access to resources that are statewide and nationwide," said Aasen.

The event had many vendors including the Mayo Clinic Health Systems. Occupational Nurse Practitioner Linda Boylan Starks believes it is important for businesses like Mayo Clinic Health Systems to attend safety programs.

"It's important to be a part of events like this to let the companies know what's out there and available as a vendor and provider to help them meet the needs of their employees," said Starks.

This is the second Southern Regional Day held in Mankato. Aasen suggested that businesses interested in attending a safety program should contact the Minnesota Safety Council.