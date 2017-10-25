IPS Solar Holds Groundbreaking Event for Solar Project

IPS Solar hosted a Solar Groundbreaking event in celebration of the future construction of their 1.3 megawatt community project. The project will generate enough solar power for 150 homes.

Chief Development Officer for IPS Solar Eric Pasi said the project was a team effort and that it will create opportunities for future solar projects.

"At the end of next year, we should have 400 megawatts of solar in the ground which will serve nearly 50,000 homes, said Pasi.

The project has taken two years for the project to reach the construction stage.

Pasi said the project is set to round up and be energized by the end of the year.