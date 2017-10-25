Blue Earth County Officials Approve Speed Study for Local Intersection

Blue Earth County officials continue the process of updating the intersection of Madison Avenue and Haefner Drive in Mankato.



They approved a motion for a speed study, along with safety measures.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation will conduct a speed study on the intersection at Madison Avenue and Haefner Drive, which is slated to receive a roundabout in the years to come.



Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges attended the public hearing to speak on the importance of the study and roundabout.



"It's critical that we have some safety improvements and some type of intersection control that regulates traffic through that intersection," said Thilges.



Blue Earth County Commissioners expressed the importance of safety measures for the intersection as they considered paths for pedestrians and bicyclists as well.



Snell Motors is located near the intersection. CEO Todd Snell said this infrastructure will prove as a big help to the area.



" We're happy with how quickly the county and the city came together to reduce the speed and in fact they reduced the speed hours after their last meeting, " said Snell.



Snell said the roundabout will resemble the one in front of Mayo Clinic Healthcare. The board hopes the infrastructure will create safer travel in the area.