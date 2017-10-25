Blue Earth County Board Approves Buffer Ordinance

The Blue Earth County Board approved of an ordinance that outlines penalties and requirements within the buffer ordinance.



County Administrator Robert Meyer laid out the importance of upholding the ordinance.

"We're to the point where land owners must come into compliance with that state buffer law."

The buffers are to help with water quality issues in the county.



The deadline for Minnesota farmers and landowners to have 50-foot vegetative buffers installed on all protected waterways, designated by the Department of Natural Resources is November first.