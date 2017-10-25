KEYC - Scarlets Finish Successful Season with 2-1 Loss in State Quarter

Scarlets Finish Successful Season with 2-1 Loss in State Quarterfinals

Posted: Updated:

The Mankato West girls soccer team battled North Branch in the MSHSL Class A State Quarterfinals on Wednesday night at Prior Lake High School. The 2nd-seeded Scarlets struck first. Ashley Gustavson scored the first goal of the contest with an assist from McKenna Buisman. West held a 1-0 lead at halftime but later suffered its first loss, falling 2-1 to the North Branch Vikings. The Scarlets finish the season 17-1-3.

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Scarlets Finish Successful Season with 2-1 Loss in State Quarterfinals

    Scarlets Finish Successful Season with 2-1 Loss in State Quarterfinals

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-10-26 03:48:51 GMT

    The Scarlets finish the season 17-1-3.

    The Scarlets finish the season 17-1-3.

  • Wild Star Parise Has Back Surgery, Out 8-10 Weeks

    Wild Star Parise Has Back Surgery, Out 8-10 Weeks

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-10-24 15:06:11 GMT

    Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise will miss at least two more months, after undergoing surgery on his lower back.   

    Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise will miss at least two more months, after undergoing surgery on his lower back.   

  • Scarlets Eyeing State Title Run in 2017

    Scarlets Eyeing State Title Run in 2017

    Monday, October 23 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-10-23 23:54:45 GMT

    For the first time in program history, the Mankato West girls soccer team is heading to state in back to back seasons. .

    For the first time in program history, the Mankato West girls soccer team is heading to state in back to back seasons. .

  • Gallagher/Dorn Win Mankato Marathon

    Gallagher/Dorn Win Mankato Marathon

    Sunday, October 22 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-10-23 02:40:51 GMT

    Sunday, the eighth annual Mankato Marathon took center stage with plenty of runners flocking to the course. For the men, MSU grad student, Jacob Gallagher, finished in first place with a time right around 2 hours and 29 minutes. This is Gallagher's 9th marathon he's competed in. On the women's side, Hendricks native, Monica Dorn, took top spot. "This is my personal best by far, it's a pretty nice course, I'm used to training out in the country, so I knew what to expect o...

    Sunday, the eighth annual Mankato Marathon took center stage with plenty of runners flocking to the course. For the men, MSU grad student, Jacob Gallagher, finished in first place with a time right around 2 hours and 29 minutes. This is Gallagher's 9th marathon he's competed in. On the women's side, Hendricks native, Monica Dorn, took top spot. "This is my personal best by far, it's a pretty nice course, I'm used to training out in the country, so I knew what to expect o...

  • Buisman Named Ms. Soccer

    Buisman Named Ms. Soccer

    Sunday, October 22 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-10-23 02:38:26 GMT

    Mankato West girl's soccer standout, McKenna Buisman, was honored at Sunday's all–state banquet by being named Ms. Soccer, awarded to the top senior soccer player in Minnesota.

    Mankato West girl's soccer standout, McKenna Buisman, was honored at Sunday's all–state banquet by being named Ms. Soccer, awarded to the top senior soccer player in Minnesota.

  • Mavericks Fall to (20) Wildcats Saturday

    Mavericks Fall to (20) Wildcats Saturday

    Saturday, October 21 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-10-22 03:39:32 GMT

    The MSU volleyball team played host to the 20th ranked Wayne State Wildcats Saturday afternoon.

    The MSU volleyball team played host to the 20th ranked Wayne State Wildcats Saturday afternoon.

  • Scarlets Top Bluejays to Return to State

    Scarlets Top Bluejays to Return to State

    Friday, October 20 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-10-20 05:03:15 GMT

    West earned the 5-0 shutout win over Waseca.

    West earned the 5-0 shutout win over Waseca.

  • Cougars Fall to Trojans in Section 2A Finals

    Cougars Fall to Trojans in Section 2A Finals

    Friday, October 20 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-10-20 04:58:57 GMT

    Worthington scored three goals in the 2nd half to top the Cougars 3-1.

    Worthington scored three goals in the 2nd half to top the Cougars 3-1.