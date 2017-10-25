Franken Reflects on 15th Anniversary of Wellstone's Death

15 years ago, Senator Paul Wellstone and seven others were killed in a plane crash near Eveleth.

The tragedy happened with just 12 hectic days left of campaigning before the 2002 Election.

Wellstone had been running for a third term in office when he died.

Wellstone's wife Sheila, the couple's daughter Marcia, three Wellstone campaign staffers and two pilots also died in the accident.

Senator Al Franken says Wellstone helped inspire him and his family to be politically active.

"He once said 'I don't represent the big oil companies, I don't represent the big pharmaceutical companies. They already have great representation in Washington. It's the rest of the people that need it. I represent the people of Minnesota,'" says Franken.

And, Franken says, Wellstone continues to inspire him during his time in the senate.

"It just reestablished to me that I need to work every day to try and uphold his legacy on issues like mental health, early childhood education, standing up for veterans, for workers, for farmers."

