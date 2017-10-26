Two Injured In Sibley County Rear-End Crash

Two people are injured in an accident near Green Isle.

It happened at 10:30 Wednesday morning.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Donald Dammann was westbound on 190th Street going to make a right turn onto 391st Avenue when he was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Dammann and the other driver, 44-year-old Nicole Roepke, of Arlington, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.