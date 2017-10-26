Mankato Woman Facing Child Endangerment, Neglect Charges

A 35-year-old Mankato woman is facing child endangerment charges following an incident at her apartment complex.

According to the criminal complaint, the victims allege Lindsay Knutson was banging on their doors and threatening to kill people inside the building Monday night.

When officers arrived, they say Knutson was screaming and they could smell alcohol on her breath. They also heard an infant crying underneath a blanket on the floor.

Authorities say the baby, identified as the child of Knutson, was wearing a dirty clothes and had no diaper on.

Authorities say there were no immediate signs of trauma.

An investigation of Knutson’s apartment authorities uncovered a pipe commonly used for marijuana use.

Knutson tested a .227 on a preliminary breath test. She is currently in detox.

Charges include two felony counts of threats of violence, and misdemeanor child neglect, child endangerment and disorderly conduct.