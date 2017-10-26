Mankato Woman Facing Child Endangerment, Neglect Charges

A 35-year-old Mankato woman is facing child endangerment charges following an incident at her apartment complex.
A 35-year-old Mankato woman is facing child endangerment charges following an incident at her apartment complex.
Divorce is a big enough stressor as it is, without factoring in child support, and the all the conflicts that come with it.
Divorce is a big enough stressor as it is, without factoring in child support, and the all the conflicts that come with it.
Two people are injured in an accident near Green Isle. It happened at 10:30 yesterday morning.
Two people are injured in an accident near Green Isle. It happened at 10:30 yesterday morning.
The Scarlets finish the season 17-1-3.
The Scarlets finish the season 17-1-3.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
Michael Kutch is the church's and school's music director, art, choir, and music teacher, and even helps with technology.
Michael Kutch is the church's and school's music director, art, choir, and music teacher, and even helps with technology.
Erika Bute is now a junior, having tallied more than 2,000 set assists, and 1,000 digs since she began starting as a seventh grader.
Erika Bute is now a junior, having tallied more than 2,000 set assists, and 1,000 digs since she began starting as a seventh grader.
In Class A Section 2, St. Clair took on JWP in a rematch that ended in a lopsided 32-point win for the Cyclones during the regular season.
In Class A Section 2, St. Clair took on JWP in a rematch that ended in a lopsided 32-point win for the Cyclones during the regular season.