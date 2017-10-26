AGCO Jackson Manufacturing Center Named 2017 Assembly Plant Of The Year

A local manufacturing center receives nationwide recognition for its work on the assembly line.

The Jackson AGCO manufacturing center has been named the 2017 Assembly Plant of the Year.

The award, presented by ASSEMBLY Magazine, showcases production facilities across the nation.

The Jackson facility manufactures agricultural machines, including tractors and application equipment.

The location was chosen in part because of its cutting-edge technology, such as glass assisted-reality wearable devices that allow for more efficient manufacturing.

AGCO Jackson Operations is the only agricultural manufacturing center to receive this distinction since the award was founded in 2004.