New Technology to Help Nortech Systems Manufacturing

Nortech Systems in Mankato has added a new bit of technology that's going to help them launch into the cutting edge of electronics manufacturing.



It's a Panasonic Surface Mount line, installed today at their excel drive location.

The new line will allow them to meet the demand of a recent defense contract for high level assembly box builds.



"This is roughly 6-8 times faster than most of the machines on the market. Along with that, it will allow us to place components that are microscopic in size. To put it in perspective, we can place components with this equipment that are the size of a flake of pepper, and we can do it at significant speeds. It can actually run up to 160,000 pieces per hour," says plant manager Steve Trnka.



The electronic components will be used in the industrial sector, medical devices, aerospace and defense.

--KEYC NEWS 12