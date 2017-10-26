Mankato Woman Files Lawsuit Against Hair Salon

A Mankato woman has filed a lawsuit against Regis Corporation after she says she was severely burned at a salon in Mankato.

Karen Woelfel claims she got her hair colored at SmartStyle Har Salon inside Wal-Mart back in March.

Woelfel claims the chemicals left on her hair had burned through her shirt, causing severe and permanent burns on her back, arms and her hair line.

Woelfel is seeking over 50,000 as a result of the alleged injury.

Regis Corporation has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.