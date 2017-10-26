Two Hospitalized In Palo Alto County Rollover

Two people are hospitalized following a rollover crash in Palo Alto County last night.

Officers responded to the 4700th block of 350th Street just before 10 p.m.

Further investigation found 20-year-old Taylor Gile, of Emmtsburg was eastbound on 350th Street when the vehicle lost traction, entered the ditch and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side.

Gile and 20-year-old Kainen Aaron Isaac Herring, of Denison were treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The vehicle is a total loss.