MIDDAY EXPERT: Getting Into The Winter Weather Mindset

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Captain Jeremy Geiger with the Minnesota State Patrol joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some advice for drivers as we experience the first snowfall of the season. Geiger talked about what a driver should do if he or she spins out on the roadway and he also spoke about what a driver should include in an emergency kit in a vehicle. 