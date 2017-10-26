Mankato Marathon Charities Raise More Than $22,000

A 35-year-old Mankato woman is facing child endangerment charges following an incident at her apartment complex.
A 35-year-old Mankato woman is facing child endangerment charges following an incident at her apartment complex.
A Mankato woman has filed a lawsuit against Regis Corporation after she says she was severely burned at a salon in Mankato.
A Mankato woman has filed a lawsuit against Regis Corporation after she says she was severely burned at a salon in Mankato.
Divorce is a big enough stressor as it is, without factoring in child support, and the all the conflicts that come with it.
Divorce is a big enough stressor as it is, without factoring in child support, and the all the conflicts that come with it.
Two people are injured in an accident near Green Isle. It happened at 10:30 yesterday morning.
Two people are injured in an accident near Green Isle. It happened at 10:30 yesterday morning.
A man accused of abducting and killing a 5-year-old girl from central Minnesota has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.
A man accused of abducting and killing a 5-year-old girl from central Minnesota has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.
A local manufacturing center receives nationwide recognition for its work on the assembly line.
A local manufacturing center receives nationwide recognition for its work on the assembly line.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
Two people are hospitalized following a rollover crash in Palo Alto County last night. Officers responded to the 4700th block of 350th Street just before 10 p.m.
Two people are hospitalized following a rollover crash in Palo Alto County last night. Officers responded to the 4700th block of 350th Street just before 10 p.m.