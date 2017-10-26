Mankato Marathon Charities Raise More Than $22,000

More than $22,000 was raised for the five 2017 Mankato Marathon Charities: Camp Sweet Life Adventures, Mankato Family YMCA LIVESTRONG, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, Project for Teens, and Open Door Health Center.

In total, Camp Sweet Life raised $5,704; YMCA LIVESTRONG raised $4,761; the Children’s Museum raised $4,585; Project for Teens raised $4,522; and Open Door raised $3,166.32.

Each charity program chose four Champion Runners who received free race registrations for either the half or the full marathon.

In addition to its Champion Runners, the charities raised supplementary dollars when runners opted to donate to any or all the charities upon registering for a Mankato Marathon race.

-KEYC News 12