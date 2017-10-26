Pick Pumpkins Before Friday's Snow

If you still need pumpkins before the snow gets here, now's your chance.

George Denn of Hey By George has opened his fields to anyone who wants to pick pumpkins or squash.

You can take as much as you want and can make a donation in his cash box, if you are able to.

He still has pre-picked produce for sale as well.

His fields are located on the corner of Highway 22 and Jayhawk Road, just outside Mankato.

The produce will go to waste if not taken before the snow hits tomorrow.