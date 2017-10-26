Aerial Showcase Friday Benefits Mental Health

A group of aerial fitness students are taking mental health awareness to new heights.

Aerial Affinity in Le Sueur is hosting Night at the Circus: Halloween Under the Big Top, a Halloween-themed showcase Friday night.

Student will show off their skills on silks, hoops, trapeze, and more, all set to Halloween music.

Along with the performances, there will be a chili-feed, beer and wine tasting, and a raffle.

The night benefits the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota Chapter.

"It's an important health issue in our community that often get pushed under the rug, and we want to provide an approachable and fun environment to open that conversation," instructor Betty Harsma said.

The event goes from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Advance tickets are still available here, or they can be purchased at the door. It is located at Your Time Fitness in Le Sueur.

For more information about Aerial Affinity and the classes they offer, you can visit their website here.