Snows Out, Plows Out

A 35-year-old Mankato woman is facing child endangerment charges following an incident at her apartment complex.
A Mankato woman has filed a lawsuit against Regis Corporation after she says she was severely burned at a salon in Mankato.
Divorce is a big enough stressor as it is, without factoring in child support, and the all the conflicts that come with it.
A man accused of abducting and killing a 5-year-old girl from central Minnesota has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.
Two people are injured in an accident near Green Isle. It happened at 10:30 yesterday morning.
A local manufacturing center receives nationwide recognition for its work on the assembly line.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
Two people are hospitalized following a rollover crash in Palo Alto County last night. Officers responded to the 4700th block of 350th Street just before 10 p.m.
