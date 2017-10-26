Snows Out, Plows Out

Road safety is deeply encouraged as snow heads our way. Minnesota Department of Transportation Engineer Jed Falgren said his crew is prepared for tomorrow's weather.

"Winter's arriving a little bit sooner than we normally see around here but today our crews getting ready to go for tomorrow's event," said Falgren.

It is important to exercise all methods of road safety when traveling on the roads.

Captain Geiger says to get your tires checked, use your headlights and remember there are other cars on the road.

"First of all having that mentality before they get in the vehicle...understanding that the weather conditions can change at any time, any place, on very short notice," said Geiger.

Geiger said it is important to "be aware of your surroundings and have situational awareness." These factors can prevent crashes, spinning on ice and fatalities.

The State Department of Transportation is trying alternative ways to keep the roads open for travel.

"We are playing with different chemicals, de–icing materials. We're also looking at advancements in the weather forecasting and the information that we get from both the national services as well as our own weather forecasting group," said Falgren.

Falgren believes these initiatives will keep the roads and people safe.

Road conditions will shift so be sure to be cautious of the roads and drivers around you.