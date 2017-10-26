Miracle League Celebrates Inclusive Playground With Groundbreaking

The Miracle League of Mankato hosted a groundbreaking ceremony today for Fallenstein Playground.



The playground will be an inclusive area for children who use wheelchairs and other mobility aides. The Miracle League Mankato's Executive Development Director Eric Sletten said they are near their financial goal but they still have work to do.



"Yeah $75,000 to go. Our goal is to have that raised by the end of the year," said Sletten.

Sletten said the organization has been reaching out to the community, writing grants and doing fundraisers for the playground.



One of the children looking forward to the playground is 11- year old Madison Harbarth. She is looking forward to playing on one of the spinning obstacles.



"The playground is important because everyone can play together no matter what abilities they have," said Harbarth.



The playground is scheduled for completion by spring 2018.