New Security Measures For MSU Hockey This Weekend

The Maverick Hockey opener a few weeks ago attracted a huge crowd, but with it came concern as fans were still standing outside when the game started.



When St. Cloud State comes to Mankato for a matchup on the ice, it's always a big draw.

And this year was no exception, as the Mavericks' home opener sold out with staggering numbers, drawing the 2nd largest crowd in team history.



But when the puck dropped, a lot of the 5,406 fans were still outside, waiting to get into the game.



Verizon Center Marketing Manager Eric Jones said "One of the issues we had for the St. Cloud game was we were kind of understaffed, at the point the big part of the crowd came in. Crowd kind of came in late with Hockey Night in Mankato. So, we were understaffed when the big portion of the crowd came. We were wanding hockey patrons for the first time with that event and that slowed down the process as well."

The Mavericks have yet to play at home since that game, which has given time for both MSU and the Verizon Center to create a plan to move fans in more efficiently while maintaining a high security standard.

Opening doors 15 minutes earlier and moving some wrist band stations outside are just some of the measures that will be taking effect.



MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman said "We think opening up a little bit earlier is going to help the throughput. We're offering some incentives as kind of an olive branch based on a challenging experience they had on opening night. We're giving out a voucher for a free beverage of their choice if they arrive before 6:30. And then longer term, I think we're looking at some other measures, some things that we can add to the pregame atmosphere to make it more exciting for people to arrive earlier at Maverick Hockey."

An emphasis on bag and coat checking, as well as the opening of more entrances, have both parties optimistic that MSU faithful will have a better experience this weekend.

The #12 Mavericks will host #16 Michigan Tech for a two-game series beginning this weekend on Friday.

Puck is scheduled to drop at 7:07 p.m. with doors opening at 5:45 p.m.

