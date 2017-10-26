Peters Family Receives New Home With Help From Habitat For Humanity

With help from South Central Habitat for Humanity, one family got to move into their brand new home Thursday.



Curtis and Ann Peters celebrated with relatives, as the family of five earned a residence that they'd been searching for, for awhile.

Curtis is a disabled veteran and he and his wife have been in and out of apartments for the past few years.

They applied in April and shortly after, got accepted and began working on their new 3 bed, 1 bath home.

Habitat for Humanity required both Curtis and Ann to participate in 200 hours of sweat equity that involved projects in or outside the house.

Having a permanent address now with three children gives them some stability as they grow as a family.



Curtis and Ann said "A place to really, you know we've started our family, but a place to really start our family and get settled. Get into full routines and traditions and let our boys know what it's like to be fortunate enough to have a home and a yard to play in. That's one of the biggest things, yeah get them outside."



Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity has built 127 homes in the south central area.

If you'd like to apply or volunteer for South Central Minnesota Habitat For Humanity, you can visit their office located at 1730 Bassett Drive or call (507)-388-2081.

- KEYC 12