Weatherman by Day: Shrek by Night

We've had our share of tall, burly weathermen here at KEYC News 12. And sure enough, the entertainment world has taken notice... casting our very own Tom Clements as the title character in Shrek The Musical.

KEYC News 12's Ryan Gustafson put together this recap from the show's opening night.

The Little Theater's production of Shrek has just three more shows, Friday through Sunday starting at 7:30OM , plus a 2PM matinee on Sunday afternoon.

You can get Tickets by calling (507)451-0764.

--KEYC News 12