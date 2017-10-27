Weatherman by Day: Shrek by Night

A 35-year-old Mankato woman is facing child endangerment charges following an incident at her apartment complex.
A Mankato woman has filed a lawsuit against Regis Corporation after she says she was severely burned at a salon in Mankato.
Road safety is deeply encouraged as snow heads our way. Minnesota Department of Transportation Engineer Jed Falgren said his crew is prepared for tomorrow's weather.
The Maverick Hockey opener a few weeks ago attracted a huge crowd, but with it came concern as fans were still standing outside when the game started.
The family of five have been in and out of apartments for the past few years.
In Owatonna on Thursday, the Huskies played host to the Section 1AA boys and girls cross country meets.
The Bucs won in straight sets.
Two people are injured in an accident near Green Isle. It happened at 10:30 yesterday morning.
