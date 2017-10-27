Dufault Sisters Finish 7th & 13th in Section 1AA Meet

In Owatonna on Thursday, the Huskies played host to the Section 1AA boys and girls cross country meets.

On the girls side, Farmington lead the way as a team with 79 points. Lakeville South was third with 91 and Century 3rd with 101.

Waseca's Ella Dufault finished 7th overall in 19:02.7. Her older sister Abbe was 13th with her time of 19:18.2.

Red Wing finished first as a team in the boys 5K race with 75-points.

Winona was 2nd and Lakeville South 3rd.

We'll have more from the state cross country meet next Saturday night on KEYC News 12.