Dufault Sisters Finish 7th & 13th in Section 1AA Meet

On Saturday, the 3rd-ranked MSU football team will welcome the 10th-rated Winona State Warriors to Blakeslee Stadium in a NSIC South Division battle.
The Bucs won in straight sets.
In Owatonna on Thursday, the Huskies played host to the Section 1AA boys and girls cross country meets.
The Scarlets finish the season 17-1-3.
Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise will miss at least two more months, after undergoing surgery on his lower back.
For the first time in program history, the Mankato West girls soccer team is heading to state in back to back seasons. .
Sunday, the eighth annual Mankato Marathon took center stage with plenty of runners flocking to the course. For the men, MSU grad student, Jacob Gallagher, finished in first place with a time right around 2 hours and 29 minutes. This is Gallagher's 9th marathon he's competed in. On the women's side, Hendricks native, Monica Dorn, took top spot. "This is my personal best by far, it's a pretty nice course, I'm used to training out in the country, so I knew what to expect o...
Mankato West girl's soccer standout, McKenna Buisman, was honored at Sunday's all–state banquet by being named Ms. Soccer, awarded to the top senior soccer player in Minnesota.
