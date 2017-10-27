KEYC - Bucs Open Sub-Section Play with Win over Jags

Bucs Open Sub-Section Play with Win over Jags

Posted: Updated:
Thursday in Waterville, the state ranked Buccaneers played host to the Jaguars of Martin Luther/Granada Huntley East Chain/Truman in some South Sub-Section 2A volleyball action.
The Bucs won in straight sets. WEM advances to face Madelia on Tuesday at 6PM in St. Peter.

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • The Mavericks are Ready for Battle of the Unbeaten

    The Mavericks are Ready for Battle of the Unbeaten

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:40:20 GMT

    On Saturday, the 3rd-ranked MSU football team will welcome the 10th-rated Winona State Warriors to Blakeslee Stadium in a NSIC South Division battle. 

    On Saturday, the 3rd-ranked MSU football team will welcome the 10th-rated Winona State Warriors to Blakeslee Stadium in a NSIC South Division battle. 

  • Bucs Open Sub-Section Play with Win over Jags

    Bucs Open Sub-Section Play with Win over Jags

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:40:09 GMT

    The Bucs won in straight sets.

    The Bucs won in straight sets.

  • Dufault Sisters Finish 7th & 13th in Section 1AA Meet

    Dufault Sisters Finish 7th & 13th in Section 1AA Meet

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:38:42 GMT

    In Owatonna on Thursday, the Huskies played host to the Section 1AA boys and girls cross country meets. 

    In Owatonna on Thursday, the Huskies played host to the Section 1AA boys and girls cross country meets. 

  • Scarlets Finish Successful Season with 2-1 Loss in State Quarterfinals

    Scarlets Finish Successful Season with 2-1 Loss in State Quarterfinals

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-10-26 03:48:51 GMT

    The Scarlets finish the season 17-1-3.

    The Scarlets finish the season 17-1-3.

  • Wild Star Parise Has Back Surgery, Out 8-10 Weeks

    Wild Star Parise Has Back Surgery, Out 8-10 Weeks

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-10-24 15:06:11 GMT

    Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise will miss at least two more months, after undergoing surgery on his lower back.   

    Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise will miss at least two more months, after undergoing surgery on his lower back.   

  • Scarlets Eyeing State Title Run in 2017

    Scarlets Eyeing State Title Run in 2017

    Monday, October 23 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-10-23 23:54:45 GMT

    For the first time in program history, the Mankato West girls soccer team is heading to state in back to back seasons. .

    For the first time in program history, the Mankato West girls soccer team is heading to state in back to back seasons. .

  • Gallagher/Dorn Win Mankato Marathon

    Gallagher/Dorn Win Mankato Marathon

    Sunday, October 22 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-10-23 02:40:51 GMT

    Sunday, the eighth annual Mankato Marathon took center stage with plenty of runners flocking to the course. For the men, MSU grad student, Jacob Gallagher, finished in first place with a time right around 2 hours and 29 minutes. This is Gallagher's 9th marathon he's competed in. On the women's side, Hendricks native, Monica Dorn, took top spot. "This is my personal best by far, it's a pretty nice course, I'm used to training out in the country, so I knew what to expect o...

    Sunday, the eighth annual Mankato Marathon took center stage with plenty of runners flocking to the course. For the men, MSU grad student, Jacob Gallagher, finished in first place with a time right around 2 hours and 29 minutes. This is Gallagher's 9th marathon he's competed in. On the women's side, Hendricks native, Monica Dorn, took top spot. "This is my personal best by far, it's a pretty nice course, I'm used to training out in the country, so I knew what to expect o...

  • Buisman Named Ms. Soccer

    Buisman Named Ms. Soccer

    Sunday, October 22 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-10-23 02:38:26 GMT

    Mankato West girl's soccer standout, McKenna Buisman, was honored at Sunday's all–state banquet by being named Ms. Soccer, awarded to the top senior soccer player in Minnesota.

    Mankato West girl's soccer standout, McKenna Buisman, was honored at Sunday's all–state banquet by being named Ms. Soccer, awarded to the top senior soccer player in Minnesota.