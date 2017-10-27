Two Hospitalized Following Albert Lea House Fire

Two people are hospitalized following a fire early yesterday morning in Albert Lea.

Crews responded to the home at 502 East 5th Street just after 12:30 a.m.

Albert Lea Fire & Rescue arrived to find smoke coming from the home. Firefighters say the fire was located in the kitchen area and quickly distinguished.

Further investigation found the fire started on the kitchen stove.

Officials say two residents were home at the time. One was able to escape, while the other was removed from the home by crews on scene.

Both were transported to the emergency room. One of the victims was treated and released. The other was sent to another location for further treatment.

Damage to the home is estimated at $20,000.